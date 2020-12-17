Coming up: Initial jobless claims, Philly fed and a snow day in New York

What's on the US economic calendar





New York trade will be lively today as the market digests that the Fed will be zeroed out for a long time to come.





Economic data could play a role as well, especially since jobs numbers have disappointed lately. We get weekly initial jobless claims at the bottom of the hour and they're expected to improve to 815K after last week's disappointing 853K reading.





At the same time we get November housing starts, which are forecast to rise another 0.3% as the blistering pace continues.





To complete the trio of data points, we get the December Philly Fed, which is forecast at +20.0 from +26.3.





After the flurry of numbers, it will go mostly quiet in terms of scheduled news but from the early state of play, there could be some better moves in FX. I'd normally say the snow in New York would keep things quiet but it's all remote now anyway.

