Coming up in Asia-Pacific trading: Japanese stimulus details, Australian business confidence
What's on the economic calendar
There were a few round-trip moves in New York trade but aside from some modest GBP selling and gold buying, we didn't finish the day far from starting levels.
The new day has a few highlights but the most important one will be details on Japan's new stimulus package. A report yesterday pegged the priced tag at ¥73.6 trillion.
Suga yesterday said:
- Want to overcome the virus crisis and revive the economy
- Economic measures to include loans and more reserve funds
- Plan will include help for company cash flow
The breakdown today said
- 18.4 trillion for structural chances in the post-covid economy
- about 10 trillion for virus containment measures and disaster management
We don't yet have a clear time on when that announcement will be but I will try and track it down. Given that we already have the price tag, I don't anticipate much FX risk but I'll be watching Japanese bonds.
On the data slate, at 2330 GMT is the Japanese earnings and spending report. Household spending is forecast to rise 2.8% y/y.
At 2350 GMT we get Japanese GDP for the third quarter. It's the third and final look and expected at +21.4% q/q annualized. We get current account and trade balance data with it.
Attention turns to Australia at 0030 GMT with the NAB business confidence report and the Q3 house price index. For details, check the economic calendar.