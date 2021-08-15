Coming up: Japan GDP, China industrial production

Busy slate on the Asia-Pacific calendar





Eamonn is off on vacation this week so I'll be filling in for what will be a relatively busy week in the Asia-Pacific region. The main event will be the RBNZ decision on Wednesday.





Today has some potential market movers though, starting in just under an hour with UK Halifax home prices at 2301 GMT.





The main event will be at 2350 GMT with Japanese Q2 GDP. It's the preliminary reading and forecast at just 0.7% annualized as Japan struggles with covid.





Next is the 0000 GMT release of the New Zealand performance of services index.



Then it's onto China at 0130 GMT with house prices and then at 0200 GMT with industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.







A few hours later, it's back to Japan for the 0430 GMT industrial production data.



