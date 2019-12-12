Coming up later today - China will give some outline of its economic strategy for next year

The annual Central Economic Work Conference concludes today, Thursday 12 December 2019



The conference attendees include Communist Party's Politburo, government ministers, provincial governors, bankers and military officers.

We can expect some news from the conference in the Beijing afternoon

Its expected there will be a statement later that sets out the key economic policies 9in summary form) including:

guidance on next year's growth (GDP) target - for 2019 it was 6%-6.5% and will likely be lower for next year

guidance on what fiscal and monetary policy will do towards hitting the target

guidance on how China will cope with external headwinds (ie the trade war impacts)

comments on policy to deal with controlling debt and leverage



