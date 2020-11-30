Coming up: OPEC meeting, month end

What's coming up

Markets are back a full-strength today after a US long weekend. That takes us right into month-end so flows are going to be a big part of trading today, especially given some of the huge moves throughout financial markets in November.





The economic calendar includes a hodge-podge of lower-tier indicators starting ith Canadian October building permits at the bottom of the hour. We also get US pending home sales, the Dallas Fed and a speech from the Fed's Barkin at 1700 GMT.





The main event early in the week is the OPEC meeting. The decision is due tomorrow but expect the usual chatter and leaks today. The market is pricing in a 3-month delay in the taper but there were all kinds of reports about internal disagreements on the weekend.







