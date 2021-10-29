Coming up over the weekend from China - official PMIs for October
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from China's National Bureaus of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP)
Due at 0100 GMT on Sunday October 31
- Manufacturing PMI expected 49.7, prior 49.6
- Non-manufacturing PMI expected 52.9, prior 53.2
- Composite prior 51.7
Via ING, a quick preview:
- PMI readings could give an indication as to whether the global supply chain bottlenecks are beginning to feed into overall manufacturing activity.
- “China's official manufacturing PMI is expected to remain in contraction due to a lack of diesel for trucks which has disturbed delivery and construction activity”.
- Meanwhile, “the CAIXIN manufacturing PMI may see an improvement from small exporters’ manufacturing activity for the western holidays”.
ps. The Caixin, privately surveyed, PMIs follow from Monday next week
- Monday 0145 GMT brings the Manufacturing PMI, expected 50, prior 50
- Wednesday 0145 GMT brings the Non-manufacturing PMI, prior 53.4