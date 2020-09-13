Coming up today - LDP set to elect Suga as new Japan PM
Japanese press with the report on hot favourite, current Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.
- LDP to elect Suga as leader of the party today, replacing outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Suga is expected to secure a comfortable victory
- His two rivals are Shigeru Ishiba, a former defense minister, and Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister
- Suga to then be confirmed in the Diet on Wednesday
Weekend post on little policy change expected under Suga: