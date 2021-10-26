Coming up: US consumer confidence and new home sales, Canadian cabinet shuffle

What's on the economic calendar today





The US economic calendar picks up today with a trio of notable releases in consumer confidence, new home sales and the Richmond Fed all released at the same time at 10 am ET (1400 GMT).





Before that, we also get the 9 am releases of home price data from the FHFA and CaseShiller. There's also a 2-year Treasury auction at the usual time.







The Canadian calendar is empty ahead of tomorrow's BOC decision but Trudeau will announce his new cabinet after winning September's election. It's already leaked out that Freeland will remain as Finance Minister so I don't see it being much of a market mover.





In the FX market, the theme of yen-selling is as strong as ever.

