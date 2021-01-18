Coming up - Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill today - will it weaken the USD?

Janet Yellen is appearing before a Congressional committee on Tuesday 19 January 2021:

ANZ comments on what to listen out for:

Yellen is reportedly expected to assert that the U.S. is not seeking a weaker dollar

this is not the same as the strong-dollar policy of previous administrations

"A commitment to market-determined exchange rates implies that the new administration will be comfortable with further dollar weakness, especially given the widening twin deficits in the U.S."

"We may see some pullback in short-dollar positions from time to time, but I expect overall positioning to remain bearish towards the dollar for some time"

Yellen with ... I forget ...







