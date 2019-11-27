Comment from US President Trump on signing the law in support of Hong Kong protestors
Trump said "I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong.
They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all"
China has already said the bills Trump signed are a gross interference in its affairs and a violation of international law. They have also threatened previously to retaliate.
