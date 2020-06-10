Data from Starbucks is worrisome for the reopening story

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The company sees a deeper loss than expected

The company sees a deeper loss than expected
Up-to-date data from Starbucks paints a picture of an economy that's reopened but still operating far below pre-COVID times.

The company said 91% of company operated stores were opened in May but that same-store sales were down 43% in the month and 32% in the final week of the month. That's a improvement from -63% in April but still very soft.

Perhaps more-worrisome is China where 99% of stores were open in May and the virus is virtually eliminated. Same-store sales were still down 21% in the month and 14% in the final week.

In Q3 they see sales down 40-45% in the Americas region and 20-25% in China.

Shares of the company are trading at $80.34 in  the pre-market compared to the close of $82.40 yesterday.

The company guided to earnings for the year ending in September at $0.55-90/share compared to the consensus at $1.35/share.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose