Comments from Australian trade Minister on China and coal
Trade minister Simon Birmingham remarks addressing reports from Chinese state media that confirm China is imposing import restrictions on Australian coal.
- he tends not to believe everything ... in Chinese state-owned media
- but we have seen a pattern of disruption in relation to Australian coal
- seems to be no reason not to believe the report.
Birmingham also commented on reports the Chinese government has issued a “please-explain” on the elevated iron ore price,:
- he is “not aware of any particular businesses who have faced that”