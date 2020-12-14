Comments from Australian trade Minister on China and coal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trade minister Simon Birmingham remarks addressing reports from Chinese state media that confirm China is imposing import restrictions on Australian coal.

  • he tends not to believe everything ... in Chinese state-owned media
  • but we have seen a pattern of disruption in relation to Australian coal
  • seems to be no reason not to believe the report.
Birmingham also commented on reports the Chinese government has issued a “please-explain” on the elevated iron ore price,:
  • he is “not aware of any particular businesses who have faced that”




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose