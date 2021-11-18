Comments from China Beige Book - see Evergrande as contained
CBB International is a New-York-based research group. The firm puts a private survey called the China Beige Book
- China Beige Book adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book" a quarterly report
- Uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy
Newswires carrying comments from its CEO:
- possibilities for foreign firms' in China are limited due to a lack of outside financing
- Evergrande will be contained
- retail sales in China have been disappointing
CBB are pretty on the ball re China.