Comments from China Beige Book - see Evergrande as contained

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CBB International is a New-York-based research group. The firm puts a private survey called the China Beige Book

  • China Beige Book adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book" a quarterly report
  • Uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy
Newswires carrying comments from its CEO:

  • possibilities for foreign firms' in China are limited due to a lack of outside financing
  • Evergrande will be contained
  • retail sales in China have been disappointing


CBB are pretty on the ball re China. 
