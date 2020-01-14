Comments from China customs after the trade data - positive US-China sentiment helped
The trade data is here:
A China Customs spokesdude now (vice minister Zou):
- Says trade growth still faces complex external environment in 2020
- hopeful that China's trade growth will remain steady in 2020
- positive US-China trade sentiment boosted companies' confidence in December
- China's imports from the US have rebounded in November and December
- China's soybean, pork imports from the US have significantly rebounded in December
phase 1 deal will boost Chinese imports from the US but won't affect China's imports from other countries