Comments from China customs after the trade data - positive US-China sentiment helped

A China Customs spokesdude now (vice minister Zou):

  • Says trade growth still faces complex external environment in 2020
  • hopeful that China's trade growth will remain steady in 2020
  • positive US-China trade sentiment boosted companies' confidence in December
  • China's imports from the US have rebounded in November and December 
  • China's soybean, pork imports from the US have significantly rebounded in December 

  • phase 1 deal will boost Chinese imports from the US but won't affect China's imports from other countries





