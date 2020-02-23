Comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin from the G20 in Saudi Arabia

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin from Saudi Arabia G20 meeting

  • Digital services tax discriminatory to US companies
  • G20 had robust talks on central-bank digital currency's
  • Rebound from virus will depend on next quarter
  • Digital taxes also have trade implications
  • Main focus for the US this year is the US – UK trade agreement
  • Everyone step back and digital services tax
  • Sees no need to increase Fed-Government coordination
  • Less leeway for central banks isn't big concern of his
ForexLive
