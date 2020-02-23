Comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin from the G20 in Saudi Arabia
- Digital services tax discriminatory to US companies
- G20 had robust talks on central-bank digital currency's
- Rebound from virus will depend on next quarter
- Digital taxes also have trade implications
- Main focus for the US this year is the US – UK trade agreement
- Everyone step back and digital services tax
- Sees no need to increase Fed-Government coordination
- Less leeway for central banks isn't big concern of his