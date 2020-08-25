Comments now from China on the 'constructive' phase 1 trade deal call
China confirms Vice Premier Liu He spoke with Lighthizer & Mnuchin
- had constructive conversation on trade agreement
- constructive conversation on strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination
- agreed to continue pushing forward implementation of phase 1 trade deal
- agreed to create conditions and environment to continue pushing forward phase 1 trade deal implementation
All the feel goods giving risk a little support. US overnight stock index futures up, currencies up