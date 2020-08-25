Comments now from China on the 'constructive' phase 1 trade deal call

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China confirms Vice Premier Liu He spoke with Lighthizer & Mnuchin

  • had constructive conversation on trade agreement
  • constructive conversation on strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination
  •  agreed to continue pushing forward implementation of phase 1 trade deal
  • agreed to create conditions and environment to continue pushing forward phase 1 trade deal implementation
All the feel goods giving risk a little support. US overnight stock index futures up, currencies up


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose