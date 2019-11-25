Comments on EUR/USD (which one is the least dirty shirt)
Comments from National Australia Bank on the US dollar and euro, these via Reuters
Friday's US economic data outperformed (manufacturing survey beat)
- highlighting again the resilience of the economy and that while global growth has slowed, it remains the least dirty t-shirt in the laundry basket
On the EU data
- the important takeaway was the ongoing decline in the manufacturing sector is now spreading to the larger services sector, a worrying sign for the global economy