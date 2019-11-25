Comments on EUR/USD (which one is the least dirty shirt)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from National Australia Bank on the US dollar and euro, these via Reuters 

Friday's US economic data outperformed (manufacturing survey beat)
  • highlighting again the resilience of the economy and that while global growth has slowed, it remains the least dirty t-shirt in the laundry basket
On the EU data
  • the important takeaway was the ongoing decline in the manufacturing sector is now spreading to the larger services sector, a worrying sign for the global economy



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose