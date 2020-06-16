Risk trades climb after strong US retail sales

Canadian dollar nears the highs of the day

Never bet against the US consumer.





It's an old adage for a reason. Even in a pandemic, they always find a way to dig into their pockets and spend. A huge question in markets is whether or not people will head back to stores after the lockdown because it's not necessarily safe. We got at least part of the answer today.





On a more-granual level, McDonald's reported that its same-store sales were down just 5.1% in the US in May compared to -19.2% in April.







One risk is that the reopening enthusiasm is a uniquely American phenomenon. McDonald's said global sales were still down 20.9% in May.





In any case, it doesn't matter as the market cheers that along with cheap central bank money.





USD/CAD is getting a tailwind from oil with crude up 4.1%. The pair is at the lows of the day, down 65 pips to 1.3506.



