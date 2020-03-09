Commodity currencies come back to their senses

How was AUD/USD up today?

The answer to that question is flows around carry trade unwinds and the implosion of USD yields. Still, someone should be on the other side to sell the AUD, NZD and CAD that someone is buying.





At some point I think those will be great place to camp out but for now they're among the most growth-sensitive currencies and it's clear to me that we're on the verge of a global recession. CAD in particular has been bizarrely strong for weeks.





I outlined a long strategy in USD/CAD a three weeks ago and it's slowly unfolding but I would have expected more by now. I think it could really take off if 1.3794 breaks but CAD has survived some body blows so far.





In the same post I suggested selling CAD/JPY and that's been a great trade. It fell to the lowest since 2011 today.





Canada also just announced its first coronavirus death at a nursing home in Vancouver.

