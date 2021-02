Treasury yields near the highs of the day





US equities are bouncing but other markets aren't buying it.





The commodity currencies are at the lows of the day, with USD/CAD breaking 1.27 and AUD/USD nearing 0.7700.





The moves come as a broad USD bid develops. US 5-year yields are now up 0.2 bps on the day at 0.82% and just off the session high of 0.83%.





AUD/USD is now down nearly 2% in an emphatic rejection of 80-cents.