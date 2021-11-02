Commodity currencies hit new lows into the London fix
Odd fixing time this week
The London fix this week hits right at noon in New York because the UK changes clocks a week before NY. That might have left the market a bit thinner, especially ahead of the Fed tomorrow.
In any case, the commotion currencies are getting hit hard today, especially the antipodeans. AUD and NZD are down about 1.2% while CAD is down 0.4%.
However in the past few minutes, USD/CAD has run to a session high so that bears watching, especially with WTI extend its loss to $1.