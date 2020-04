What's the story on the day





It's a choppy day in bonds and stocks but it's an old-fashioned risk-on trade in the FX market today with strong outperformance in commodity currencies.





At the bottom of the chart is the Swiss franc and the euro was dragged down by the failure of eurozone leaders to come to a deal on stimulus. They left discussions talking about a 2021 plan, which isn't what euro bulls want to hear.