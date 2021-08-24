Commodity currencies leg higher once again as the dollar slump extends

USD/CAD falls through 1.26

The market continues to cheer on the improved outlook for covid on signs of the delta variant peaking in the US and China getting cases under control.

The USD/CAD chart has turned into a spectacular spike top and reversal. It's now just 85 pips from completely erasing the five-day squeeze.
AUD/USD is fighting a different battle as leaders there wage a seemingly-hopeless battle to stop the spread of covid in New South Wales.

It faces some resistance at the July lows just under 0.7300. At the same time, with the outlooks (and prices) for base metals continuing to rise, there are potential headwinds that will last beyond December when vaccines are expected to be widely available.

AUDUSD chart
 
