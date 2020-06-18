Commodity currencies sink to the worst levels of the day

Broad dollar strength

The market is sending uneasy signals. Stocks are holding up but there's a flight to the US dollar in FX, in particularly against commodity currencies and EM.





The loonie, Aussie and kiwi are all at the lows of the day.





The risk is that they drop back to Monday's lows. In AUD/USD that would be 0.6776, that was tagged right at the open of the week as virus cases in a few hotspots jumped on the weekend. A break below would clear the way for a return to 0.6650. Even that would be within the scope of a moderate retracement after a sensational run from 0.5500.











The bull case is that the pair is consolidating after a great run and hasn't really given back much.