A sign of things to come?





The Canadian dollar started off the week at the bottom of the list on the Keystone XL news but it bounced and the antipodeans floundered.







Sterling also had a weak start but has clawed its way back to unchanged on the day.





The overall picture is risk-averse but we haven't exactly seen that in the global equity markets that are open.





I'd hate to draw any conclusions from thin, holiday trading.