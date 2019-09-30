Concerns on possible US actions to restrict China investment continue to echo in Asia

Adam reported on the news on Friday that sent a little chill into equities:

US considering limits on US portfolio flows into China US Treasury over the weekend issued a bit of a hedge, only addressing a small part of the plan:

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time,"



Says Bloomberg (bolding mine):

Other potential measures include limiting Americans' exposure to the Chinese market through government pension funds, and ways to put caps on the Chinese companies included in stock indexes managed by U.S. firms, according to people familiar with and involved in the discussions. Crowley's statement didn't address or rule out any of those possibilities.



By not addressing all of the issues and only saying 'at this time' on the only issue it did address, well this very limited response has not calmed jitters on the potential damage.





