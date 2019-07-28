Conferation of British Industry: Neither the EU nor Britain are ready for no-deal Brexit

"No one is ready"

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) came out with a report over the weekend saying that neither the EU nor Britain are ready for a no deal Brexit.





"There are no areas of relevance to the economy or the UK, EU and the business community are all prepared well enough for no deal" said the CBI.





The new PM Boris Johnson is pledging to "turbocharge" the preparations for a no deal Brexit. Johnson is promised that all efforts and funding to prepare written for the eventuality, along wth a public information campaign help ready the nation.





According to the report, the EU is even more lacking in preparedness.







Nicole Sykes, head of the EU negotiations at the CBI and author of the CBI's report said, "No-deal is looking more more likely. A lot has been done by both the UK and EU, but preparations on all sides can be improved."









Michael Gove wrote in Sunday Times, that "No deal is now a very real prospect, and we must make sure we are ready" Gove will lead a "war cabinet" of six senior ministers instructed to oversee revamped preparations. They include Gove, Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Brexit Sec. Steve Barclay and Atty. Gen. Geoffrey Cox.











ForexLive Johnson's most senior aide Dominic Cummings told key advisors that Brexit will happen by any means necessary and that PM Johnson is prepared suspend Parliament or hold an election to thwart those who may seek to block a no deal. Polls show that Conservatives hold a slim lead over Labour. Chancellor Javid, is ready to release more than 1 billion pounds for planning a no deal Brexit. That is in addition to the 4.2 billion pounds set aside by Philip Hammond, Javids predecessor.

Over the weekend, it was reported by senior UK government officials that the UK government is stepping up preparations for leaving the European Union without a new trade arrangement in place by the October 31 date. A key UK advisor said it will happen if the EU refuses to reopen negotiations.