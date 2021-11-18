Conference board leading index for September 0.9% versus 0.8% estimate

Comments for US leading index for September 2021





prior month was revised down to 0.1% from 0.2%



leading index 0.9% versus 0.8% estimate

Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased by 0.5 percent in October to 106.3 (2016=100), after remaining unchanged in September and a 0.1 percent increase in August.

Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. increased by 0.4 percent in October to 107.4 (2016 = 100), following a 1.0 percent increase in September and a 0.3 percent decline in August.

From the conference board, Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board said:



