Congress likely out of time on per-election stimulus deal - report

It's all political theatre now

A stimulus bill is unlikely to be passed before the election, according to sources in both parties cited by CNN.

There is hope for an agreement in principle but passing it before the Nov 3 vote is probably too big of a hurdle.

That's because of the sharp disagreements within the GOP, the logistical hurdles of passing legislation quickly of this magnitude through both chambers and the fact that Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin still have many outstanding details to sort through.

Pelosi has not yet told her colleagues if she'll bring the House back to session next week to vote on the stimulus, sources said. So it's still possible the House could return next week just days before the election.

But the Senate is likely to adjourn after Monday when Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, though the final schedule has not yet been announced.



