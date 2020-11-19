Congress will resume covid stimulus negotiations

Rising cases a catalyst for restart of negotiations

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer reveals that Mitch McConnell has agreed to restart talks:



"Last night, they've agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good Covid relief bill," the minority leader said during a press conference in New York. "So there's been a little bit of a breakthrough in that McConnell's folks are finally sitting down and talking to us."

Congress adjourned Wednesday for the US Thanksgiving holiday.





This report is one of the things that has boosted sentiment in the past hour. US equities are at the highs of the day.





Talks appear to already be underway, according to a Fox report:

