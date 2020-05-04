Congress won't discuss more stimulus yet - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

CNBC report

There will not be discussions on a new stimulus package, according to CNBC's Kayla Tauche. She said Senator leadership and the White House are all in agreement that no discussions on the next step should move forward until all of the money from the existing programs has been disbursed and spent.

Tauche also confirmed some of the things that Congress is pondering:

  • Infrastructure
  • Restaurants/recreation/sports incentives
  • Money for States
  • Payroll tax cut
There's nothing surprising here. It could be the market or the virus that kicks Congress into gear.
