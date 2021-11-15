Congressional Budget Office to release cost estimate for Build Back Better
Score will be important for key Democratic
The Congressional Budget Office (or CBO) is to release it's cost estimate for the Build Back Better Act by November 19th. The $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package is touted as being paid for.
If the score is above $1.75 trillion, it could give moderate Dem Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other centrists a reason to oppose the measure. The Biden administration is already had to cut its program from $3.5 trillion.