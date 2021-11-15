Congressional Budget Office to release cost estimate for Build Back Better

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Score will be important for key Democratic 

The Congressional Budget Office (or CBO) is to release it's cost estimate for the Build Back Better Act by November 19th.  The $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package is touted as being paid for.  

If the score is above $1.75 trillion, it could give moderate Dem Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other centrists a reason to oppose the measure.   The Biden administration is already had to cut its program from $3.5 trillion.




