ConocoPhillips to sell its operations in northern Australia to Australia's Santos
Wall Street Journal with the report on the sale of around 1.4bn USD of assets.
- ConocoPhillips to sell its operations in northern Australia
- for at least US$1.39 billion
- to shift capital to other projects
- assets being sold to Australia's Santos Ltd.
WS is gated, but link here if you can access it
ConocoPhillips is a US multinational energy corporation
Santos is one of Australia's largest independent oil and gas producers