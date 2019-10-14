ConocoPhillips to sell its operations in northern Australia to Australia's Santos

Wall Street Journal with the report on the sale of around 1.4bn USD of assets.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell its operations in northern Australia
  • for at least US$1.39 billion
  • to shift capital to other projects 
  • assets being sold to Australia's Santos Ltd.
ConocoPhillips is a US multinational energy corporation
Santos is one of Australia's largest independent oil and gas producers

