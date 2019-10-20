Conservatives have the votes for Brexit deal, Raab says

Do they have the votes?





The Letwin amendment passed 322-306 and Boris Johnson sent the letter to the EU asking for a Brexit extension today but the drama is just beginning.





Johnson will hold a vote on his Brexit deal as soon as Monday, depending on what Speaker Bercow decides.





A few MPs who supported the Letwin amendment have already said they will support the government on the deal vote, including Letwin himself. There is some confidence among key Conservatives that it can pass.





"Notwithstanding the parliamentary shenanigans, we appear to have now the numbers to get this through," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday.





What may come first, however, is an amendment that would back a customs union. One MP -- Labour's Gloria DePiero -- said on Sunday that she was no longer backing Boris' deal but is pushing for the amendment.





By the counting of BuzzFeed's Alex Wickham, that means Boris needs 6 MPs to switch their vote to pass it. Another blow came from Dennis Skinner who abstained in the third meaningful vote but now says he will vote against this deal.









