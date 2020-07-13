Consumer caution creeps in

Survey from YouGov highlights global shift

A recession is as much a psychological mindset as an economic reality. If the collective feeling is upbeat, then people will spend and invest; and the growth mindset becomes self-fulfilling.





What makes the pandemic recession unusual is that it's a global, external shock. Demand for a time was artificially suppressed and the optimism didn't necessarily need to crumble. That's the case for a V-shaped recovery.







Over time though, the collective psychology is beginning to change. A big part of that is the darkening jobs picture and expiration of government benefits. People are worrying about permanent layoffs and beginning to cut back.





Bloomberg and YouGov today released a survey of 26 countries and it shows that change in mood. It was conducted June 22-30 and shows that more than 30% of people are feeling less secure in their job than a month ago. Around half are cutting back on non-essential spending.





We're coming into earnings season and it will be interesting to hear what CEOs say about the shape of consumer spending in the quarter; and whether they saw a pop on the reopening and some weakness late in June.



