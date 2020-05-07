Consumer credit from March falls $-12.04B versus a consensus estimate of +$15B

Revolving credit fell $-28.18 billion. Mostly credit card debt



nonrevolving credit rose by $16.13 billion. Nonrevolving debt includes auto loans and school loans



In February consumer credit grew by the most in 7 months by $22.3 billion.







The tumbling consumer credit was the lowest since February 2010. The low point during the financial crisis saw consumer credit contract by $-18.53 billion in June 2019.







Consumers seemed to have tightened the purse strings quickly as a result of the coronavirus.. Since this was the decline for March, I would expect an even further decline in April as the shut down went into full effect.







Consumers at turned off the spigot

