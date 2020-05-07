Consumer credit from March falls $-12.04B versus a consensus estimate of +$15B

US consumer credit contracts in March


US consumer credit
The Federal Reserve is reporting that Mark consumer credit fell by $-12.0 billion versus an estimate of plus $15 billion.

  • Revolving credit fell $-28.18 billion. Mostly credit card debt
  • nonrevolving credit rose by $16.13 billion. Nonrevolving debt includes auto loans and school loans
In February consumer credit grew by the most in 7 months by $22.3 billion.

The tumbling consumer credit was the lowest since February 2010. The low point during the financial crisis saw consumer credit contract by $-18.53 billion in June 2019.

Consumers seemed to have tightened the purse strings quickly as a result of the coronavirus.. Since this was the decline for March, I would expect an even further decline in April as the shut down went into full effect.

Consumers at turned off the spigot
