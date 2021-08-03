Container shipping giant Maersk lifts its earnings outlook - freight rates high & rising

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Maersk minting cash, citing:

  • "The strong quarterly performance is mainly driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation with a strong rebound in demand causing bottlenecks in the supply chains and equipment shortage"
I.e .... In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, shortages of container ships and logjams at ports around the world combined with high consumer demand for material goods have caused freight rates to skyrocket to record levels.


