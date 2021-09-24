Australian market regulator says coordinated pump and dump social media posts "may" be market manipulation

Subscription Confirmed!
-
The major US indices close higher with the Dow leading the way
-
The 10 year yield trades above 100 day MA for first time since June 16
-
USDJPY moves into swing area target area. A break and the highs since August 13 will be targeted
-
EURUSD back up testing the swing area (200 hour MA)
-
Crude oil settles up $1.07 to $73.30
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Yellen and Powell to appear before US Congress (Senate) on Tuesday 28 September
-
ICYMI - Norway's central bank rate hike Thursday
-
ICYMI - The Bank of England considers rate hike before ending QE
-
US household net worth rose to $141.7T in Q2 vs $118.5T a year earlier
-
Key things to note from the BOE decision today