Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
US stocks close mixed. S&P and NASDAQ record closes. Dow down on the day
-
Intel earnings after the close... wait they are being reported early
-
WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settles at $53.13
-
NASDAQ index moves back toward the highs for the day
-
USDCAD moves to a new session high after new low going back to 2018 finds buyers
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 19 at the 10am NY cut (big EUR/USD expiries today)
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 15 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
The RBNZ's own inflation indicator for Q4 +1.8% y/y
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4617 (vs. yesterday at 6.4696)
-
New Zealand's Kiwibank no longer expects the RBNZ to take rates negative
-
ECB sources: Said to seek new gauges to help with stimulus decisions
-
Lagarde Q&A: FX appreciation is a drag on inflation