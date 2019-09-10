Corbyn: A no-deal Brexit is a 'Trump-deal Brexit'

Corbyn is already starting to push an election agenda in his recent remarks

  • UK workers will pay the price of a no-deal Brexit
  • Tories are hijacking the referendum result to help "the rich"
  • Says first priority is to stop a no-deal Brexit before heading to an election
  • Says no one can trust Johnson's word on Brexit
It's a subtle shift in the play of words but you can see how he is starting to angle his remarks in a way to diss the Tories and push his agenda. I reckon we'll see more of this in the coming weeks in the build-up to the party conference at the end of the month.

Trump Boris
