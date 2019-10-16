UK Times says Corbyn preparing to support a 2nd referendum on possible new Brexit deal

UK Labour Party leader Corbyn

Said to be getting set to put any deal deal to a second referendum

is understood to support backing an amendment to a new vote on a withdrawal agreement that the prime minister hopes to put before parliament on Saturday



---

UK house of Commons is set to sit on Saturday in the hope of getting a deal approved

if that vote passes, the prime minister will still need to pass legislation to implement the agreement through both houses of parliament by the October 31 deadline.













