Corbyn: We have got to get no-deal off the table

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is speaking to ITV

  • I hope that the EU grants a Brexit extension
  • "Take no-deal off the table and we'll have an election"

I think the thing to acknowledge here is that he specifically said "take no-deal off the table" and not "if the EU grants an extension". It alludes to the point I made earlier here.

As such, even if an extension is granted, Labour may not necessarily back an election motion and that will be a problem for Johnson if his Brexit deal gets amended down the road.

