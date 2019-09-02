Labour's Corbyn: We want a general election
Further comments by Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn
- Vote of no-confidence is also an option on the table
- Will get a fair idea of what is being proposed in parliament on no-deal Brexit in about 28 hours from now
When tomorrow comes, those opposing Johnson will almost certainly be pushing forward with an emergency motion to pass a bill that will eventually require the government to extend the Brexit deadline beyond 31 October.
It isn't clear if all of this can go through parliament sitting in just a single day but there is no doubt that opposition lawmakers will be seeking to pass such legislative measures by Wednesday in fear that they won't have enough time by the end of the week.
Johnson's continued hard stance on the matter, in which he said he would deselect Tory members who voted against the government, also presents a risk that we could be headed sooner to the polls.
The entire situation is going to be very fluid and headlines will be the key factor driving the pound over the next few days. As such, expect heightened volatility and swing moves on notable rumours/headlines.
If that isn't your cup of tea, best to sit aside and enjoy the show with some pop corn before finding better opportunities once the dust settles.