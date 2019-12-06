Corbyn: I have evidence of Brexit deal showing customs checks between N. Ireland and Britain

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says that UK prime minister Boris Johnson is misleading voters on Brexit









ForexLive Just keep in mind that this issue was a key sticking point in the past but Johnson sold out the DUP on the matter with Northern Ireland de jure be kept in the UK customs territory but de facto be under the rules of the EU single market.





Let's see how credible this is after the whole NHS accusation but for now, it's hard to see this putting a dent into Johnson's chances ahead of the election next week.





Corbyn is claiming that he has "cold hard evidence" that shows the impact of a Brexit deal on large parts of the country and the "issue of Northern Ireland in particular", citing a confidential government report at hand.