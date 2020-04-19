Coronavirus - 21,000 more UK businesses collapsed in March than the same month a year ago

Data from the UK showing around 21,000 more UK businesses collapsed in March than the same month a year ago

which is a 70% y/y increase in failures

number of new companies also dropped dramatically, by 23%

Enterprise Research Centre, a group of several leading universities.



"March has been pretty catastrophic," Mark Hart, deputy director of ERC

other factors contributed, such as the stalling economy and Brexit

increase from 30,292 in March 2019 to 51,498 in March 2020 was ominous





I expect April will be even worse given the timing of when the UK went into lockdown.












