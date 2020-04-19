Coronavirus - 21,000 more UK businesses collapsed in March than the same month a year ago

Data from the UK showing around 21,000 more UK businesses collapsed in March than the same month a year ago

  • which is a 70% y/y increase in failures
  • number of new companies also dropped dramatically, by 23%
  • Enterprise Research Centre, a group of several leading universities.:
  • "March has been pretty catastrophic," Mark Hart, deputy director of ERC
  • other factors contributed, such as the stalling economy and Brexit
  • increase from 30,292 in March 2019 to 51,498 in March 2020 was ominous
Via the Financial Times, link here may be gated 

I expect April will be even worse given the timing of when the UK went into lockdown.

See here for global coronavirus case data
