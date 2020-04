A video teleconference of G7 leaders coming up on Thursday, a follow-up to a March 16 video conference.

Apparently the topic is to coordinate national responses to the coronavirus outbreak (according to a White House statement).





White House spokesman Judd Deere

"Working together, the G7 is taking a whole-of-society approach to tackle the crisis across multiple areas, including health, finance, humanitarian assistance, and science and technology"

Sounds great! Some of the G7, of cou8rse, cannot even coordinate responses within their own country so this seems a bit overblown.