Coronavirus - artificial vaccine candidate - provokes strong immune response (in mice...)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The FT with a piece on a COVID-19 response showing promise.

  • a vaccine candidate made of artificial particles
  • more powerful than other leading varieties at triggering an immune response.
  • made up of microscopic ball-shaped particles that mimic the structure of a virus 
  • mice produced virus-blocking antibodies 
  • Mice that received the vaccine produced about 10 times more antibodies than did rodents vaccinated only with a protein in many Covid-19 vaccine candidates.
Might be some good news on this front. Mice only at this stage of course.

