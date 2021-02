COVID-19 news. The Cabinet in Victoria will meet at 11.45am local (0045GMT)

There has been a minor outbreak in the state capital of Melbourne, 13 cases.





The 5 day lockdown is one option being considered.





State governments in Australia (except for NSW) are very trigger-happy when it comes to lock-downs. Melbourne even more so after the EPIC government ****-up in coronavirus management in the middle of last year.





Victoria is Australia's second-most populous state.