Coronavirus - Australia / New Zealand cricket series to go ahead, but no spectators allowed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Three one-day matches are scheduled between the two men's cricket teams 

  • March 13 and 15 in Sydney
  • March 20 in Hobart
Closed doors, no fans allowed in response to the cov1 COVID-19 outbreak (or maybe 'cause Australia is gonna lose? ;-) ) 


