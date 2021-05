"Not at this stage"

There will be a press conference update at 11am Sydney time, 0100 GMT





The background on this is one case was found on Wednesday (a male, residing in Sydney's east) and another one case on Thursday (the wife of the man). It is beyond doubt there is at least one more case (and likely more) given health authorities have so far been unable to figure out how the man got infected.





If you are reading this from not in Australia and you are wondering why there would be a lockdown on two known cases .... its just how we roll :-D (along with a super-slow vaccination rollout).













Asked if Sydney should be bracing for a lockdown